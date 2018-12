Ero Copper refinances outstanding senior secured debt with US$130 million in new Credit Facilities

VANCOUVER, Dec. 17, 2018 - Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO) (“Ero” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the refinancing of all of its current US dollar denominated senior secured debt via a new US$130 million debt financing with The Bank of Nova Scotia (“Scotiabank”) and Bank of Montreal (“BMO”). The debt financing is comprised of a US$80 million senior secured amortizing non-revolving credit facility (the “Term Facility”) and a US$50 million senior secured revolving term credit facility (the “Revolving Credit Facility”) (collectively the “Facilities).



The Facilities will be used to refinance approximately US$119M of the Company’s existing US dollar denominated senior secured debt held including the US$50 million senior secured non-revolving credit facility previously entered into with Scotiabank (see Company’s press release dated December 21, 2017 for additional detail).

HIGHLIGHTS

Significantly reduces principal payment obligations in years 2019 and 2020 under its existing debt, improving the Company’s working capital position;





Material reduction in the Company’s cost of borrowing compared to its existing debt; and,





Revolving Credit Facility provides enhanced operational and financial flexibility going forward.

The Term Facility features a 5-year term with principal payments beginning 2 years after closing and with equal quarterly installments thereafter, while the Revolving Credit Facility is payable in a bullet at maturity, 4 years from closing. The Facilities will bear interest on a sliding scale at a rate of LIBOR plus 2.75% to 4.75% depending on the Company’s consolidated leverage ratio at the time. Commitment fees for the undrawn portion of the Revolving Credit Facility will also be on a sliding scale between 0.69% to 1.19%.

The Facilities include standard and customary terms and conditions with respect to fees, representations, warranties, and financial covenants. Scotiabank acted as Joint Lead Arranger, Sole Bookrunner and Administrative Agent and BMO acted as Joint Lead Arranger and Syndication Agent.

A copy of the Facilities Agreement will be filed on SEDAR.

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero Copper Corp., headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., is focused on copper production growth from the Vale do Curaçá Property, located in Bahia, Brazil. The Company’s primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, MCSA, 100% owner of the Vale do Curaçá Property with over 39 years of operating history in the region. The Company currently mines copper ore from the Pilar underground mine, the Surubim open pit mine and its newly constructed Vermelhos underground mine. In addition to the Vale do Curaçá Property, MCSA owns 100% of the Boa Esperanҫa development project, an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including Technical Reports on both the Vale do Curaçá and Boa Esperanҫa properties, can be found on the Company’s website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

