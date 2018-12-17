New Jersey Mining Company Provides Mid-Quarter Update

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho, Dec. 17, 2018 -- New Jersey Mining Company (the “Company” or “NJMC”) (OTCQB: NJMC) (CSE: NJMC), is providing a high level mid-quarter update on recent corporate and operational activities.



- NJMC recently presented at the American Exploration & Mining Association Conference (AEMA),

- announces progress at the Golden Chest and

- the closing of a small private place in Canada.

Company representatives gave two technical presentations and NJMC had a booth in the “Core Shack” at the recent AEMA conference in Spokane, Washington. Established in 1895, the AEMA is a 2,000 member, national association representing the minerals industry, catering to industry professionals and companies across the United States.

Grant Brackebusch, NJMC VP of Operations, and Rob Morgan, NJMC VP of Exploration, presented in separate technical sessions during the event. In addition to Grant and Rob, NJMC was represented by Investor Relations/Corporate Secretary Monique Hayes, NJMC CEO and President John Swallow and Senior Geologist John Etienne.

In AEMA’s Wednesday Technical Session focused on Operations, Grant provided a riveting, in-depth early morning “Paste Tailings Disposal in the Coeur d’Alene Mining District” presentation to fellow industry professionals. The paste tailings process, which significantly reduces process water use and provides increased geotechnical stability over conventional tailings disposal, was pioneered by NJMC and received the Pollution Prevention Award from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. Grant was followed in the afternoon by Rob’s presentation of “The Golden Chest Mine and the Murray Gold Belt – Why Aim Small, Miss Small doesn’t mean Aim Small, Stay Small”, which was a well-attended highlight of the “New Mines in Old Districts” Technical Session.

NJMC CEO and President John Swallow stated, “This was New Jersey’s first time presenting and having a booth at the AEMA since becoming a gold producer. The AEMA conference is a respected industry event that provides an impressive cross section of mining and exploration companies and vendors from across the country. Participation in the AEMA conference is part of our “ground up” approach to building industry recognition of NJMC and the Murray Gold Belt – and as one attendee commented ‘I stopped by to see what a real mining company looks like’."

At the Golden Chest, the Company plans to drill through the winter and into the foreseeable future. Its drill programs are focused on near-term and long-term evaluation, planning and development at the Golden Chest. The addition of a second diamond drill is currently being considered.

NJMC CEO and President John Swallow stated, “Our drill programs are focused largely on pre-development and development drilling at the Golden Chest – in support of current production at the open pit and ahead of production underground. Similar to other producing companies, we utilize the drill as part of operations and exploration activity. And while we are in the mid stages of evaluation, our multi-faceted approach will also help determine the viability of a mill within the Murray Gold Belt.”

The Company is also announcing that it closed on subscriptions of $150,000 to its non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) with a small group of Canadian investors. Proceeds from the private placement will be used for exploration and general working capital, including the possibility of putting the aforementioned second core drill into service in 2019.

The Private Placement consisted of units (the “Units”) issued at $0.20 per Unit with each Unit consisting of one common share (a “Common Share”) and ½ common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant is exercisable into a Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of $0.25 per Warrant Share for a period of 5 years.

A total of 750,000 restricted Common Shares and 375,000 Warrants were issued pursuant to the Private Placement. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of 4 months and 1 day.

The Company also issued 53,286 restricted Common Shares valued at $0.20 per share payment to its Canadian legal counsel for services rendered. The Common Shares are subject to a hold period of 4 months and 1 day.

