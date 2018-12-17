iMETAL Expands Gowganda West by 35 Sq. Km

Vancouver, December 17, 2018 - iMetal Resources Inc. (TSX.V: IMR) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following exploration and corporate update as the Company rapidly progresses toward maiden drilling at its Gowganda West Property, contiguous to the Juby Project and 15 km west of a new drilling discovery announced by Canada Cobalt.
Highlights:
- iMetal has increased its Gowganda West land package to 140 sq. km by adding, through staking, an additional 35 sq. km along the eastern boundary in Leith Township. As a new understanding of Gowganda West emerges through extensive sampling and state-of-the-art airborne geophysics, areas previously neglected due to overburden cover are considered much more highly prospective for gold, copper, silver, cobalt and other metals;
- Phase 1 channel sampling has been completed at newly-discovered highly mineralized outcrops at Zone 1 South - results pending;
- Geotech is in the process of completing a nearly 500-line kilometer Phase 1 VTEM and magnetics survey at Gowganda West.
Tom O'Connor, iMetal Exploration Manager, commented: "The extent to which we have been able to systematically advance this project in recent months has our team tremendously excited leading up to first-ever drilling, hence the decision to expand the property package by more than 30%.
"We're pushing hard with our exploration plans going into year-end and the start of 2019. The Gowganda area is becoming a major new focus of attention in northeast Ontario and we're very pleased to be playing a key role," O'Connor concluded.
