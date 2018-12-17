iMETAL Expands Gowganda West by 35 Sq. Km

- iMetal has increased its Gowganda West land package to 140 sq. km by adding, through staking, an additional 35 sq. km along the eastern boundary in Leith Township. As a new understanding of Gowganda West emerges through extensive sampling and state-of-the-art airborne geophysics, areas previously neglected due to overburden cover are considered much more highly prospective for gold, copper, silver, cobalt and other metals;

- Phase 1 channel sampling has been completed at newly-discovered highly mineralized outcrops at Zone 1 South - results pending;

- Geotech is in the process of completing a nearly 500-line kilometer Phase 1 VTEM and magnetics survey at Gowganda West.