South Star Mining Announces DTC Eligibility to Activate Trading on The OTCQB

Vancouver, December 17th, 2018 - South Star Mining Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF) is pleased to announce that the Company has secured eligibility by The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for its shares on the OTCQB.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States. DTC eligibility will simplify the process of trading and is expected to enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares on the OTC marketplace where South Star now trades under the symbol "STSBF".

The OTCQB is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage US and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

The ability to have the Company's shares electronically transferred between brokerages in the US is significantly more convenient and reduces the costs incurred in trading shares. When shares are able to trade electronically, existing investors benefit from greater liquidity and execution speeds, while opening the door to new investors that may have been previously restricted from the Company's shares.

ABOUT SOUTH STAR MINING CORP.

South Star Mining Corp. is focused on the acquisition and development of near-term mine production projects in Brazil to maximize shareholder value. A recently completed Preliminary Economic Assessment report for the Santa Cruz project outlines Indicated resources of 14,990,400 t @ 2.70% with 404,741 t Cg and Inferred resources of 3,572,100 t @ 2.90% with 103,591 t Cg with the excellent potential for expansion with resources open on strike and at depth. To learn more, please visit the Company website at www.southstarmining.com.

