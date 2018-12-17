Early Warning Press Release Regarding Investment in BTU Metals Corp.

VANCOUVER, December 17, 2018 - Mr. Ryan Kalt today announces that he has acquired, through his wholly-owned company, Kalt Industries Ltd., an aggregate of 858,000 common shares of BTU Metals Corp. (TSXV: BTU) ("BTU" or the "Company") through purchases on the TSX Venture Exchange dated December 14, 2018. Mr. Kalt paid an aggregate of $72,930 for the shares, representing an average purchase price of $0.085 per share. The shares purchased by Mr. Kalt represent approximately 1.91% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.



Mr. Kalt now owns or has control or direction over an aggregate of 4,607,500 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 10.28% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The shares were acquired by Mr. Kalt for investment purposes. Mr. Kalt may acquire additional securities of BTU either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell securities of BTU either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future, and to engage in any hedging or similar transactions with respect to the securities, depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors. Other than the foregoing, Mr. Kalt does not have plans or any future intentions which relate to or would result in any of the other foregoing matters.

The Form 62-103F1 – Required Disclosure under the Early Warning Requirements associated with this news release can be obtained from BTU's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. To obtain a copy of the report, please contact Michael Raven of Beadle Raven LLP at 1.604.899.6401.

