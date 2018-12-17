TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2018 - Captor Capital Corp. (“Captor” or the “Company”) (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMV; STUTTGART: NMVA; USOTC: NWURF), a cannabis-focused investment company, is pleased to announce that the team from the Company’s CHAI dispensary, capped an incredible weekend at the Emerald Cup. The Chai team, led by Josh Lechner over the weekend, educated the general attendees on the state compliance procedures and best practices followed by the company’s dispensaries while selling over US$100,000 in cannabis seed that host a genetically unique cannabis strain. Throughout the weekend, there were hour-long line-ups at Chai’s booth as the California cannabis community scrambled to get their hands on CHAI’s stockpile.



“The incredible performance by our CHAI team over the course of the past weekend served to put Captor Capital and our network of California dispensaries in the spotlight and demonstrated the hard work that has gone into building this company over the past twelve months,” said Captor Capital CEO, John Zorbas. “I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate Josh Lechner and his team at CHAI for a job extremely well done to cap off a very productive 2018.”

The Emerald Cup is Northern California’s premier cannabis destination, designed to advance the concept of sustainable, outdoor farming. Its reputation is firmly solidified as the largest, most respected, organic, outdoor, cannabis competition in the world. As a group, The Emerald Cup prides itself in bringing together experts and educators in the cannabis field to educate farmers, patients, and patrons each year. It is a community celebration that has grown to become a global movement honouring the year’s finest, organic, sun-grown, cannabis harvest.

“It was an absolutely amazing weekend at the Emerald Cup, with our booth being super busy from open to close each day,” said CHAI General Manager, Josh Lechner. “The Emerald was a fantastic experience for CHAI and the entire Captor Capital team.”

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. is a Canadian firm focused on the cannabis sector listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the OTC, and the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges. A vertically integrated cannabis company, Captor provides recreational and medical marijuana based products to consumers via its leading brands and dispensary locations. Listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the OTCUSA, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Captor owns and operates advanced growing facilities which produce consistent high quality contaminant free marijuana for its customers, as well as other high demand cannabis based goods for consumption. The Company follows a strategy of acquiring cash flowing established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale. Captor currently has a number of revenue generating cannabis investments including the world famous West Hollywood MedMen branded dispensary, CHAI in Santa Cruz and Higher Level, Castroville. The Company also owns Mellow Extracts, a highly regarded producer of cannabis extracts based in Costa Mesa, CA. Captor Capital is currently looking at additional revenue generating investments in the cannabis space and will be updating the market in due course.

