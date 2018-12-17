Vanadium One Update on Annual General & Special Meeting of the Shareholders

TORONTO, December 17, 2018 - Vanadium One Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: VONE), is pleased to announce its Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders (the "AGM"). As previously announced, the Company will hold its AGM on December 18, 2018, at 10:30 am Toronto time, in the offices of Garfinkle Biderman, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Details for the AGM may be found on the home page of the Company's website.

This year's AGM will set the future course for the Company with the election of a strong slate of Directors who will help bring the Company's Mont Sorcier iron concentrate project through the development process. The slate of Directors includes several experienced leaders in the Vanadium space which the Company hopes can add incremental value to the economics of the Mont Sorcier project. New members include Mr. Mark Brennan, former President and CEO of Largo Resources Ltd.; Mr. Casper Groenewald, a seasoned metallurgist and former Technical Director at Largo Resources; and, Mr. Mitchell Kidd, former President of AMG Vanadium and who also served on the Board of Governors for Vanitec.

Vanadium One CEO Martin Walter commented, "It is a rare instance when so many talented and experienced individuals, with such diverse experience in the Vanadium world, can be assembled on one Board of Directors. This is a significant milestone for the Company, painting a terrific picture for the future of our Company and it lends credibility to the quality of the Company's Mont Sorcier Iron-Vanadium project."

The results from the AGM will be announced shortly after the conclusion of the Meeting.

About Vanadium One Energy Corp.:

Vanadium One Energy Corp. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is focused on advancing the Mont Sorcier, Vanadium-rich, Magnetite Project, in Chibougamau, Quebec. The goal is to define the extent of this resource and demonstrate its economic viability.

Martin Walter, CEO

Tel: 416-599-8547

Rodney Ireland, Investor Relations

Tel: 416-599-8547

info@vanadiumone.com

www.vanadiumone.com

