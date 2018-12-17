Erdene Announces Conference Call to Discuss Details of the Khundii Gold Project Preliminary Economic Assessment

HALIFAX, Dec. 17, 2018 - Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSX:ERD) ("Erdene" or "Company"), will be hosting a conference call to review the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) study for its 100%-owned Khundii Gold Project, to be announced tomorrow. The conference call is scheduled for 10:00 am EST on Tuesday, December 18, 2018. A presentation to accompany the conference call will be made available on the Company’s website. Those wishing to join the call can do so using the telephone numbers listed below. The call will subsequently be made available on the Company’s website at www.erdene.com.



Conference call date and time: Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at 10:00 am EST

Canada/US dial-in: 1-877-703-1560

International dial-in: 1-647-689-5569

About Erdene

Erdene Resource Development Corp. is a Canada-based resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in underexplored and highly prospective Mongolia. Over the past two years, drilling at Erdene’s Bayan Khundii and Altan Nar gold projects, collectively referred to as the Khundii Gold Project, has revealed shallow, very high gold grades, including intercepts up to 2,200 g/t gold over 1 metre within 14 metres of 158 g/t gold at Bayan Khundii, and intercepts up to 101 g/t gold over 1 metre within 20 metres of 10.3 g/t gold at Altan Nar. These two deposits, which are the focus of the PEA study, currently host a near-surface, high-grade mineral resource of 642,000 ounces gold at 3.7 g/t gold in Measured and Indicated, and 250,000 ounces gold at 2.3 g/t in Inferred, at a 1.4 g/t gold cut-off.

Erdene is listed on the Toronto (TSX:ERD) and Mongolia (MSE:ERDN) stock exchanges. Further information is available at www.erdene.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Erdene contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Erdene believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Erdene cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Erdene currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and is subject to change after that date. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

NO REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS RELEASE