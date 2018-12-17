Lithoquest Diamonds Inc. Announces Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER, December 17, 2018 - Lithoquest Diamonds Inc. (TSX-V: LDI) ("Lithoquest", or the "Company") today announces it has granted incentive stock options to certain of its directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,040,000 common shares of the Company (the "Options"). The Options are exercisable for a period of five years, at a price of $0.16, being the closing price of the Lithoquest common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on December 14th, the last trading day prior to the date of the grant. All Options were granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.
About Lithoquest Diamonds Inc.
Lithoquest is a Canadian diamond exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic diamond deposits on its 100%-owned North Kimberley Diamond Project located in Western Australia, approximately 65km east of the community of Kalumburu.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!