Lithoquest Diamonds Inc. Announces Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER, December 17, 2018 - Lithoquest Diamonds Inc. (TSX-V: LDI) ("Lithoquest", or the "Company") today announces it has granted incentive stock options to certain of its directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,040,000 common shares of the Company (the "Options"). The Options are exercisable for a period of five years, at a price of $0.16, being the closing price of the Lithoquest common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on December 14th, the last trading day prior to the date of the grant. All Options were granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

Lithoquest is a Canadian diamond exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic diamond deposits on its 100%-owned North Kimberley Diamond Project located in Western Australia, approximately 65km east of the community of Kalumburu.

