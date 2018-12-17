Randgold Resources Limited - Scheme of Arrangement

Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction

JERSEY, December 17, 2018 - Randgold Resources Ltd. ("Randgold") (NASDAQ: GOLD, LSE: RRS) announces that the Royal Court of Jersey has today sanctioned the scheme of arrangement under Article 125 of the Companies (Jersey) Law, 1991 (the "Scheme") by which the recommended share-for-share merger (the "Merger") of Randgold and Barrick Gold Corp. ("Barrick") is being implemented.

All Conditions of the Scheme have now been satisfied or waived but for the delivery to the Jersey Registrar of a copy of the Court Order, which is expected to take place on 1 January 2019. Appendix 1 to this announcement sets out an updated expected timetable for the Merger, which supersedes the indicative timetable set out in the announcement dated 13 November 2018.

An application has been made for the suspension of trading in Randgold Shares on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and the listing of Randgold Shares on the premium listing segment of the UK Listing Authority's Official List. An application has also been made for the suspension of trading in Randgold ADSs on NASDAQ. The suspensions of the Randgold Shares and Randgold ADSs are, respectively, expected to take effect from 7.30 a.m. (Greenwich Mean Time) and 4.00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on 31 December 2018. Randgold has applied for the de-listing of Randgold Shares from the premium listing segment of the UK Listing Authority's Official List and the cancellation of the admission to trading of Randgold Shares on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and, subject to the Scheme becoming effective, are expected to take effect at 8.00 a.m. (Greenwich Mean Time) on 2 January 2019. Randgold has also applied to NASDAQ to de-list the Randgold ADSs and, subject to the Scheme becoming effective, the de-listing of Randgold ADSs is expected to take effect at 4.00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on 2 January 2019.

New Barrick ticker symbol

Barrick intends to change its ticker symbol on the NYSE from "ABX" to "GOLD", which is the symbol under which Randgold ADSs currently trade on NASDAQ. Randgold and Barrick have applied to NASDAQ and the NYSE to reserve the ticker for use by the combined group on the NYSE following completion of the Merger and it is anticipated that Barrick's NYSE ticker symbol will change from "ABX" to "GOLD" in time for NYSE market open on 2 January 2018. Barrick's ticker symbol on the TSX will not change and the combined group will continue to trade on the TSX under the "ABX" ticker following completion of the Merger.

Full details of the Merger are set out in the scheme document dated 4 October 2018 (the "Scheme Document"). Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Scheme Document.

Further information

Overseas jurisdictions

No profit forecasts, profit estimates or quantified financial benefits statements

Dealing disclosure requirements

Publication on Website

Appendix 1 - UPDATED EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS



The following dates are indicative only and are subject to change

Event Expected time/date (or, where the event has occurred, actual date) Last day of dealings in, and for registration of transfers of, and disablement in CREST of, Randgold Shares 28 December 2018 Last day for dealings in, and for registration of transfers of, Randgold ADSs 28 December 2018 Scheme Record Time 6.00 p.m. (Greenwich Mean Time) on 28 December 2018 Suspension of dealings in Randgold Shares on the London Stock Exchange 7.30 a.m. (Greenwich Mean Time) on 31 December 2018 Suspension of dealings in Randgold ADSs on NASDAQ 4.00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on 31 December 2018 Effective Date of the Scheme 9:00 a.m. (Greenwich Mean Time) on 1 January 2019 Cancellation of listing of Randgold Shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange 8.00 a.m. (Greenwich Mean Time) on 2 January 2019 Cancellation of listing of Randgold Shares on NASDAQ 4.00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on 2 January 2019 Issue of New Barrick Shares 9.00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on 2 January 2019 Listing of New Barrick Shares on TSX under the ticker symbol "ABX" and on NYSE under the ticker symbol "GOLD" 9.30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on 2 January 2019 New Barrick Shares registered through the DRS 2 January 2019 Barrick CDIs credited to CREST accounts (in respect of Scheme Shares held in uncertificated form only) 2 January 2019 or 3 January 2019 Crediting of New Barrick Shares for Randgold ADS Holders Within 14 days of the Effective Date Despatch of statements of entitlement relating to New Barrick Shares held through DRS (in respect of Scheme Shares held in certificated form only) and payment of fractional entitlements Within 14 days of the Effective Date Latest date by which Scheme must be implemented 28 February 2019

