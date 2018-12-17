Barrick Announces Jersey Court Approval of Merger with Randgold and Upcoming Ticker Symbol Change

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2018 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX)(TSX:ABX) (“Barrick”) today announced that the Royal Court of Jersey has sanctioned the scheme of arrangement by which the recommended share-for-share merger of Barrick and Randgold is being implemented.



All conditions of the scheme have now been satisfied or waived, and the merger is expected to close on January 1, 2019, following the delivery of a copy of the court order to the Jersey Registrar.

Mark Bristow, incoming President and CEO of Barrick, said the court’s approval was the last major landmark on the journey towards the creation of a new breed of gold company.

“Barrick will be the world’s biggest gold miner, but our focus will be on making it the industry’s most valued company. By finding, developing, and operating the best assets, with the best people, we’ll deliver sustainable returns to our owners and partners,” he said.

Barrick intends to change its ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange from “ABX” to “GOLD” beginning on the merged company’s first day of trading on January 2, 2019. GOLD is currently the ticker symbol for Randgold American Depositary Shares traded on the NASDAQ exchange. Barrick will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “ABX” following the completion of the merger.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Deni Nicoski

Senior Vice President,

Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 416 307-7474

Email: dnicoski@barrick.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Andy Lloyd

Senior Vice President,

Communications

Telephone: +1 416 307-7414

Email: alloyd@barrick.com

