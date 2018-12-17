Barrick Declares Dividend

All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2018 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX)(TSX:ABX) (“Barrick” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $0.07 per share, payable on January 14, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 28, 2018. This will result in an annual dividend of $0.16 per share paid to the shareholders of Barrick in respect of the 2018 financial year.



Following the completion of Barrick’s merger with Randgold Resources Ltd., the Company expects to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, commencing with the dividend to be declared in April 2019 in respect of the first quarter of 2019.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Deni Nicoski

Senior Vice President,

Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 416 307-7474

Email: dnicoski@barrick.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Andy Lloyd

Senior Vice President,

Communications

Telephone: +1 416 307-7414

Email: alloyd@barrick.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information in this press release constitutes “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation relating to, among other things, the payment of dividends by Barrick in respect of the fourth quarter of 2018 and the declaration and payment of quarterly dividends of $0.04 per share following the completion of Barrick’s merger with Randgold. The declaration and payment of dividends is at the discretion of Barrick’s Board of Directors, and will depend on the Company’s financial results, cash requirements, future prospects, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board. There is a risk that the target annualized dividend rate of 16 cents per share post-merger may have an impact on Barrick’s financial flexibility to pursue new business initiatives, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships and joint ventures with third parties. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “will”, “expect”, “target” or similar expressions. These statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses, and opinions of management made in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors that management considers to be relevant and reasonable at the date that such statements are made. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Barrick, as applicable, to be materially different from those anticipated, estimated, or intended, including: the risk that litigation relating to the merger may be commenced which may prevent, delay or give rise to significant costs or liabilities on the part of Barrick or Randgold; the risk that the anticipated benefits and value creation from the merger will not be realized, or may not be realized in the expected timeframes; the risk that Randgold may not be integrated successfully following the merger; risks relating to certain of the jurisdictions in which Barrick or Randgold operates, in respect of which there have been recent changes and/or proposed changes in mining laws and/or tax laws and where governments may seek a greater share of mineral wealth; and the risks and assumptions described under the headings “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” in Barrick’s circular dated October 4, 2018, relating to the merger and Barrick’s continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time under its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Barrick disclaims any obligation or intention to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise unless so required by applicable securities laws.