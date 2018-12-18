Rumble Resources Ltd: Drilling Commences at Munarra Gully Copper-Gold Project

Perth, Australia - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) ("Rumble" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Rumble has commenced air core drilling following up the significant Cu-Au discovery at the White Rose Prospect in 2018 and completed infill and extension lag sampling to cover the 8km of strike potential. The Munarra Gully Project is located some 50km NNE of the town of Cue within the Murchison Goldfields.Munarra Gully Cu-Au Project (Cue District, Murchison, WA)M51-0122 - White Rose Prospect - Cu-Au Discovery- On 30th August 2018 Rumble announced in its maiden RC drill program at White Rose consisting of four (4) RC drill-holes that it identified a significant Cu-Au discovery. Results included:o 22m @ 1% Cu from 29m coincident with 19m @ 2.19 g/t Au from 33m (WRRC001).- All four RC drill-holes intercepted significant copper-gold mineralisation and defined mineralisation over 160m which is completely open along strike and at depth.Air Core Drilling - Strike Extension and RC Drill Targeting- Air core drilling has commenced which is designed to extend the 160m mineralised strike and generate drill targets for deeper RC drilling scheduled for February 2019E51/1677 - Regional Geochemistry - Drill Targeting- Orientation broad spaced lag (soil) sampling by Rumble (August 2018) highlighted strong copper anomalism over 3.5km strike. The anomalism is 4km southwest of the White Rose Cu - Au Prospect. Additional grab sampling returned Au to 2.11 g/t and Cu to 0.23%.o The orientation lag and grab sampling along with re-interpretation of the aero-magnetics has outlined over 8km of strike potential which coincides with a covered mafic intrusive which is inferred to be the same lithological host (ortho-pyroxenite) the hosts the White Rose Cu - Au mineralisation. The intrusion has not been targeted by previous drilling.- Rumble has completed infill and extension lag sampling to cover the 8km of strike potential to generate drill targets scheduled for February 2019 - awaiting assays.Exploration Target: Multiple copper-gold bearing mafic (norite) intrusions.- The style of mineralisation is likely magmatic and is atypical with respect to mineralised mafic intrusive systems due to high Cu:Ni ratios, high Au and Ag, low S and elevated PGM's.- The style is similar to known large copper rich mafic intrusive (ortho-pyroxenite) deposits in Brazil (Caraiba mining district - 96Mt @1.82% Cu reserve and production) and South Africa (Okiep mining district - Koperberg - 94Mt @ 1.75% Cu historic production). Gold, silver and PGM's are associated with the copper deposits.Munarra Gully Cu-Au Project (Cue District, Murchison, WA)M51/122 - White Rose Prospect - Cu-Au DiscoveryFour (4) RC drill-holes returned significant copper-gold mineralisation from a fine to medium grain intrusive pyroxenite (norite) at the White Rose Prospect (ASX announcement - Significant Cu-Au Discovery at Munarra Gully - 30th Aug 2018). Results included:o 22m @ 1.00% Cu from 29m coincident with 19m @ 2.19 g/t Au from 33m - hole WRRC001.All four RC drill-holes intercepted significant copper-gold mineralisation over 160m strike which is completely open (along strike and depth). See image 1 in link below for significant intercepts.The mineralised norite has intruded east-west into a sequence of north-northeast trending mafic volcanics and volcaniclastics. Additional XRD analysis and multi-element assaying has highlighted the mineralisation style as atypical of intrusive related copper- nickel systems. High Cu:Ni ratios, low sulphur (some transitional and primary mineralisation intercepted), elevated PGM's, very strong Au and Ag and moderately elevated Mo and some REE suggest a contaminated mafic intrusion into hot country rocks. The prospect may potentially represent a new style to the area.The style is similar to known large copper rich mafic intrusive (ortho-pyroxenite) deposits in Brazil (Caraiba mining district - 96Mt @1.82% Cu reserve and production) and South Africa (Okiep mining district - Koperberg - 94Mt @ 1.75% Cu historic production). Gold, silver and PGM's are associated with the copper deposits.Commenced Air Core Drilling - Strike Extension and RC Drill TargetingAir core drilling has commenced which is designed to extend the 160m strike at the White Rose Prospect and generate drill targets for deeper RC drilling scheduled for February 2019 - See Image in link below for location.E51/1677 - 8km of strike potential - Image 2 (see link below)In August 2018 Rumble announced that it had conducted limited lag geochemistry along the inferred mafic/ultramafic lithological horizon with additional grab sampling within E51/1677. The area is located 4km southwest of the White Rose Prospect. Lag sampling (107 samples taken) returned significant copper, nickel and gold anomalism. Copper returned up to 721 ppm in lag, nickel to 1800 ppm and Au to 72 ppb (ASX announcement - Significant Cu-Au Discovery at Munarra Gully - 30 Aug 2018).Copper anomalism over 3.5km in strike coincides with inferred mafic/ultramafic (orthopyroxenites) from aero- magnetics. Grab sampling along the copper in lag anomalism (only 3 samples collected) returned up to 2.11 g/t Au and 0.28% Cu. There were no previous exploration or historic workings associated with the grab sampling.The lag and grab sampling outlined over 8km of strike potential coinciding with a partly buried strong magnetic anomaly which has been inferred as the same host - ortho-pyroxenite which is yet to be tested.Completed Regional Geochemistry - E51/1677 - Regional Drill TargetingRumble has completed infill lag sampling to cover the 8km of strike potential to aid in the generation of targets for drilling scheduled for February 2019 - Awaiting Assays - See Image 2 in link below for location.





