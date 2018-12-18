Eastplats Announces First Chrome Concentrate at its Barplats Zandfontein UG2 Tailings Retreatment Operations

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Trading Symbol: ELR (TSX); EPS (JSE)

VANCOUVER, Dec. 18, 2018 - Eastern Platinum Ltd. and its subsidiary Barplats Mines (Pty) Limited (collectively called "Eastplats" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that the Company has commenced commissioning its newly constructed chrome plant and the Chrome Circuit produced its first chrome concentrate.

The chrome processing circuit, related technology and knowhow (the "Chrome Circuit"), in conjunction with the re-mining of the Barplats Zandfontein UG2 tailings ("Retreatment Operations"), are located at the Crocodile River Mine in South Africa. All site teams are now mobilized and in place to continue commissioning and initial pre-operations with the intention to move towards full-scale production following completion of all commissioning. The Company targets commercial production in early 2019 with the expectation to ramp-up to full commercial production during Q2 2019.

Diana Hu, CEO commented, "Achievement of this major milestone is the culmination of the combined energies of our team over the past several years resulting in a highly productive 2018 for Eastplats. Rebounding from the past 5 years in care and maintenance, I am so pleased to be working with such a dedicated group and look forward as the Company is on the verge of generating production revenue once again, realizing a tremendous opportunity to create value for all our stakeholders."

