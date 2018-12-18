Aztec Minerals Reports High Gold Recoveries by Cyanide Leach Analysis of Drill Cores from the California Gold Prospect, Cervantes Property, Sonora, Mexico

430 km Airborne Geophysical Survey Recently Completed Over Entire 3,649 Hectare Cervantes Property

VANCOUVER, December 18, 2018 - Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT: TSX-V, OTCQB:AZZTF) reports high goldrecoveries by cyanide leach analysis of five (5) drill holes from the Californiaporphyry gold-copper prospect on the Cervantes property in Sonora, Mexico. Thedrill holes were selected from a northeast to southwest fence to represent thefollowing main types of mineralization: oxide, mixed oxide-sulphide, copperenriched, and sulphide.

Excellent gold recoveries by cyanide leachanalysis include 87% gold and 45% silver recovery over 98.0 meters in hole18CER007, 84% gold and 54% silver over 106.0 meters in 18CER006, and 84% goldand 49% silver over 93.5 meters in hole 17CER003.Silver recoveries around 50% are considerednormal for most oxide gold deposits, as silver has slower leach kineticscompared to gold.

"We are very happy to see such high goldrecoveries using the ALS-Chemex cyanide leach analysis, a clear indication thatthe precious metals in the gold oxide cap of this newly discovered porphyrygold-copper system are amenable to leach processing", commented Joey Wilkins,President and CEO."We plan to conductmore detailed metallurgical test-work on both leach and flotation recoveries inorder to more fully un-lock the mineral potential of the California zone butthese positive leach results are a great start."

Table 1: Cyanide leach results, holes 17CER003,18CER006, 18CER010, & 18CER015



Drill Hole Interval

(m) From

(m) To

(m) Au Rec

(%) Au

(gpt) Ag Rec

(%) Ag

(gpt) Mineralization

Type 17CER003 93.5 0.0 93.5 84% 0.72 49% 3.0 Oxide 17CER003 25.5 93.5 119.0 51% 0.24 57% 1.2 Mixed















18CER006 106.0 0.0 106.0 84% 0.36 54% 1.9 Oxide















18CER007 98.0 0.0 98.0 87% 0.70 45% 1.7 Oxide















18CER010 42.0 0.0 42.0 75% 0.72 55% 3.8 Oxide 18CER010 54.0 42.0 96.0 19% 1.05 17% 3.8 Cu Enriched 18CER010 40.0 96.0 136.0 73% 0.12 24% 2.4 Mixed 18CER010 29.0 136.0 165.0 33% 1.10 19% 3.3 Sulphide















18CER015 42.0 0.0 42.0 70% 0.54 68% 3.3 Oxide 18CER015 29.0 42.0 71.0 22% 0.40 30% 0.9 Cu Enriched 18CER015 16.0 71.0 87.0 52% 0.41 49% 0.4 Sulphide

Note: Au gpt and Ag gpt grades are original weighted average assays fromBureau Veritas

In addition to excellent gold recoveries from oxidematerial, significant cyanide leach results were obtained from sulphidemineralization, such as 52% gold recovery in hole 18CER015 over 16.0 meters at71.0-87.0 meters and 73% gold recovery in hole 18CER010 over 40.0 meters at96.0 to 136.0 meters. However, lower cyanide leach gold recoveries were recordedin material where copper sulphide enrichment is abundant, but this type of mineralizationrepresents only around 20% of the overall California zone.

Additionally, ahelicopter-based airborne magnetic, radiometric, and VLF survey was recently completedat Cervantes covering the entire 3,649 hectare claim block with 100 meter spacedlines. The preliminary data show anextensive magnetic high under the California target extending and broadeningtowards the north. Other targets such as Purisima and Jacobo have either low tovery high magnetic responses respectively, suggesting that there is more thanone phase of porphyry intrusions on the property. The radiometrics highlightthe prominent Northeast-Southwest mineral trend and illuminate individualtargets by their high total count (TC) responses.

A large and interesting northwest-southeastoriented magnetic high was detected on the northwest side of the survey andcorresponds to a newly identified area of extensive gossan oxide and pyrrhotite-pyrite-chalcopyrite-arsenopyritemineralization in hornfels and sediments intruded by feldspar-quartz porphyrydykes. The pyrrhotite indicates a reduced copper-gold system and likelycontributes to the magnetic high.

Aeromagnetic and radiometric images areforthcoming and will be posted on our website once final processing has beencompleted. Interpretation of results will follow.

The Cervantes Property is held under an optionto purchase agreement with Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSX-V:KTN) whereby Aztec canacquire up to 100% interest in the property in two stages. Additionalinformation can be found on our website.

Joey Wilkins, B.Sc., P.Geo., is the QualifiedPerson who reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this newsrelease. Bulk samples were transported from Aztec's secure warehouse to the ALSprep lab in Hermosillo then split for leach tests. The cyanide leach analyseswere performed at ALS-Chemex with certified standards inserted into the samplestream and passed protocol. The new cyanide leach sample data was treated thesame as prior drill hole geochemistry by calculating weighted average compositesfor true averaging. All data passed quality control and review under NI43-101standards.

