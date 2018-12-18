More Than 80% of the Survey Respondents in the Saint-Michel-des-Saints Area Believe the Nouveau Monde Graphite Project Will Have a Positive Impact on the Region

SAINT-MICHEL-DES-SAINTS, Dec. 18, 2018 - Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde”) (TSX Venture Exchange: NOU) (OTCQX: NMGRF) (Frankfurt: NMG) publishes the results of a survey conducted by the firm Léger in which 83% of respondents give a positive score to the project while 9% of respondents consider that the project is quite negative (4%) or very negative (5%) for the region.



Leger was commissioned by Nouveau Monde to conduct a survey among the population of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Saint-Zénon and Saint-Guillaume-Nord to measure perceptions about the project of the graphite mine in the region.

This survey, conducted from November 9 to 25, before the open house day held by NMG on Saturday, December 8, shows that 84% of respondents believe that Nouveau Monde has made enough efforts to keep the population informed of the evolution of the project.

"Among the respondents, almost all agree that the project will have economic benefits for municipalities and businesses in Haute-Matawinie (92%). To a lesser extent, they also believe that the project can be integrated into the territory by slightly modifying their quality of life (74%) and the quality of the environment (66%)," reads the research report.

This survey also illustrates that the elements the respondents are the most sensitive to are, in order of importance: economic benefits, employment opportunities followed by surface water quality and aquatic fauna.

The efforts made since 2015 to communicate the progress of the project have been successful as 84% of respondents feel that sufficient efforts have been made to date.

About the open house day on December 8th

During this open house day, in which more than 400 people from the region took part, Nouveau Monde proposed an information kiosk formula during which about ten experts contributing to the development of the environmental and social impact study responded to questions from the participants. For more than 3 hours, participants had the chance to discuss with them about the latest version of the project and the measures incorporated into its design following previous consultations and exchanges in order to minimize the impact on the environment.

The company's managers were personally greeting the citizens at the plant’s entrance. To top it off, Nouveau Monde organized guided tours of the demonstration plant with plant operators to present the graphite transformation process. This factory visit was full of memories for several residents of the region who worked there for many years before Lousiana Pacific closed its doors in 2007.

QUOTE

"We were already very confident about the reception of the project in the local community, but to learn that more than 80% of the respondents to a Léger survey are in favor of our graphite mine project in Saint-Michel-des-Saints gives us an extra dose of energy. This confirms the relevance of the actions put in place to involve stakeholders, including the creation of a support committee that includes the main stakeholders in the community and citizens. We are aware that 9% of respondents are not in favor of the project and we have always been clear on this point: there is no way we will oppose the majority of the population to the minority who has a different opinion on our project. One of the main concerns expressed in the last few years is the preservation of the quality of the environment and the quality of life and that is why we work hard, day after day, to achieve a project that meets environmental standards, a project that integrates its environment, an all-electric project, a project that sets the standards for 2020," said Eric Desaulniers, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Methodology: These results are the result of a phone survey conducted from November 9 to 25, 2018, with a sample of 330 residents and vacationers from Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Saint-Zénon and Saint-Guillaume-Nord. As a comparison, a probability sample of the same size (n = 330) would have a margin of error of +/- 5.4%, 19 times out of 20 (in 95% of cases).

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

In 2015, Nouveau Monde Graphite discovered a major and high-quality graphite deposit on its Matawinie property, located in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, 150 km North of Montréal. This discovery led to the completion of a Feasibility Study, the results of which were announced on October 24, 2018. The Feasibility Study revealed strong economics with projected graphite concentrate production level of 100,000 tonnes per year over a 25.5-year period. NMG will operate its demonstration plant until 2020. During this period, NMG expects the production of 2,000 tonnes of concentrated flake graphite to qualify its products with North American and international clients.

Moreover, in a vertical integration and sustainable development perspective, Nouveau Monde is planning the establishment of a large-scale graphite secondary transformation facility, catering the needs of the booming lithium-ion battery market. With over 60 years of experience in the world of graphite, NMG’s team develops its project with the utmost respect of neighboring communities, while favoring a minimal ecological footprint. NMG’s project is privileged by direct access to the workforce and infrastructure needed to operate its mining project, and it can also rely on an abundant, affordable and renewable source of hydroelectricity.

For more information: Eric Desaulniers Tristan Menard President & CEO Executive Vice-President, Capital Markets Tel: +1 (819) 923-0333 Tel: +1 (514) 296-6339 www.nouveaumonde.ca

