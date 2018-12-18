VVC Exploration  Financials filed on SEDAR & Private Placement Correction

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2018 - VVC Exploration Corp. (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:VVC) announces the filing on SEDAR of its Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the 9-months ended October 31, 2018.



In a news release issued yesterday morning, the Company had reported that one insider of the Company had participated in the Financing, when in fact, there were 2 insiders, who invested an aggregate of CA$181,650 (US$140,000) representing 8.2% of the total amount raised.

About VVC Exploration Corporation

VVC is a Canadian exploration and mining company with projects in Mexico and Canada, including the Samalayuca copper property in Chihuahua State, and gold and silver prospects in Sonora and Sinaloa States, Mexico. The Company also has a grassroots gold/VMS prospect in the Timmins area of northern Ontario. Visit our website at: http://vvcexpl.com.

