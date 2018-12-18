VVC Exploration  Financials filed on SEDAR & Private Placement Correction

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2018 - VVC Exploration Corp. (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:VVC) announces the filing on SEDAR of its Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the 9-months ended October 31, 2018.
In a news release issued yesterday morning, the Company had reported that one insider of the Company had participated in the Financing, when in fact, there were 2 insiders, who invested an aggregate of CA$181,650 (US$140,000) representing 8.2% of the total amount raised.
About VVC Exploration Corporation VVC is a Canadian exploration and mining company with projects in Mexico and Canada, including the Samalayuca copper property in Chihuahua State, and gold and silver prospects in Sonora and Sinaloa States, Mexico. The Company also has a grassroots gold/VMS prospect in the Timmins area of northern Ontario. Visit our website at: http://vvcexpl.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer
For further information, please contact: Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727 E-mail: pfernet@vvcexploration.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!