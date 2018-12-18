Mirasol Grants Compensation Securities

VANCOUVER, Dec. 18, 2018 /CNW/ - Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ, OTCPK: MRZLF) (the "Company" or "Mirasol") announced the annual grant of stock options under its Equity Incentive Plan. A total of 397,500 options were granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants, which are exercisable at $1.10 per share for a period of three years.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has renewed consulting agreements with: (i) Global Ore Discovery ("Global Ore") to provide continued technical services, under which the Company agreed to grant Global Ore 75,000 common shares in stages as a retention bonus, with 37,500 shares being issued with 10 days of TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, 18,750 shares on January 1, 2019, and 18,750 shares on April 1, 2019; and (ii) Stephen Nano, the CEO and President of the Company, under which the Company has granted 50,000 RSUs under its Equity Incentive Plan to Mr. Nano, who is a principal of Global Ore.

Dana Prince, the Chairman of the Company stated that "the Company is very pleased to be able to continue its association with Global Ore and Mr. Nano, working with them in the pursuit of making our next discovery."

Mirasol is a premier project generation company that is focused on the discovery and development of profitable precious metal and copper deposits, operating via a hybrid joint venture and self-funded drilling business model. Strategic joint ventures with precious metal producers have enabled Mirasol to maintain a tight share structure while advancing its priority projects that are focused in high-potential regions in Chile and Argentina. Mirasol employs an integrated generative and on-ground exploration approach, combining leading-edge technologies and experienced exploration geoscientists to maximize the potential for discovery. Mirasol is in a strong financial position and has a significant portfolio of exploration projects located within the Tertiary Age Mineral belts of Chile and the Jurassic age Au+Ag district of Santa Cruz Province Argentina.

