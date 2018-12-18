Providence Announces Drill and Remedial Road Work Underway at Providence

Vancouver, December 18, 2018 - Providence Gold Mines "the Company" is pleased to announce that roadwork to provide access for the drill program is now underway and the drill rig arrived on Monday.

The Company has completed the sale of 6,056,627 units for gross proceeds of $726,795 and is now working on a second tranche. The financing will be used to fund the upcoming drill program and for general working capital. The Company is excited about the drilling program planned for its Providence group of historical past producing gold mines located near Sonora California in the famous Motherlode gold belt. News is now expected on a weekly basis beginning in January.

Qualified Person

John Kowalchuk, P.Geo, a geologist and qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ronald Coombes"

Ronald Coombes, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ronald Coombes

Mobile: 1- 604- 724-2369

rcoombesresources@gmail.com

