Alexandria Minerals Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2018 - Alexandria Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: AZX; OTCQB: ALXDF; Frankfurt: A9D) (“AZX” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that all of management’s recommendations proposed to the Company’s shareholders were overwhelmingly approved at today’s Annual General and Special Meeting.



Walter Henry, Interim President and CEO of Alexandria, stated, “We greatly appreciate the continued strong support of our shareholders, and we intend to continue the successful work plan as highlighted below in Next Steps.”

Next Steps

Alexandria plans to continue processing the 2,340 samples of drill core currently being assayed at laboratories from the 2018 winter drilling campaign at the Bulldog Zone and Centremaque as well as holes from the western extensions of Orenada Zone 4. Planning is underway for a 2,500 m drill program on its Centremaque property. Lastly the receiving of the entire assays on the new Bulldog gold discovery will lead to a follow-up and extension drilling program during the winter or spring 2019.

Directors

By way of ordinary resolution, the number of directors was fixed at six. Each of the incumbent nominees proposed by management was elected as a director with shareholder support exceeding 80% of the proxies received by management. Returning to the Board of Directors are Peter Gundy, Walter Henry, Gary O’Connor, Priya Patil and Mark Ashcroft.

Other Ordinary Resolutions

Shareholders, by way of proxy, also approved the following by ordinary resolutions:

the appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year with authorization to the Directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the Auditors; the approval of the Company's 2018 Incentive Stock Option Plan; the confirmation of a bylaw which sets advance notice requirements for director nominations; authorization to proxyholders to vote in their discretion on any amendment to any of the resolutions;

Special Resolution

The shareholders approved a special resolution intended to give the power to the Directors to make a future decision, if necessary, on the consolidation of the Company’s common shares. In accordance with the authority given to the proxyholders, the special resolution was amended by authorizing the directors to consolidate the Company’s common shares “…with such ratio to be determined and such future date to be fixed at the discretion of the directors”. The special resolution was passed by proxy with approximately 78.97% approval, which exceeds the 66⅔% threshold required by the Canada Business Corporations Act.

Further information about the Company is also available on the Company’s website, www.azx.ca, or our social media sites listed below:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AlexandriaMinerals Twitter: https://twitter.com/azxmineralscorp YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/AlexandriaMinerals Flickr: http://www.flickr.com/alexandriaminerals/ LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/alexandriaminerals



About Alexandria Minerals Corporation

Alexandria Minerals Corp. is a Toronto-based junior gold exploration and development company with its strategic property located in the world-class mining district of Val d’Or, Quebec. Alexandria’s focus is on its flagship property, the large Cadillac Break Property package in Val d’Or, which hosts important, near-surface, gold resources along the prolific, gold-producing Cadillac Break, all of which have significant growth potential.

WARNING: This News Release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of up-coming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Alexandria Minerals Corp. relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release