VIDEO: Ellis Martin Report with Skyharbour Resources': Jordan Trimble - High Grade Uranium Mineralization in Canada's Athabasca Basin

Vancouver, Canada - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, Ellis chats with Jordan Trimble, the President and CEO of SkyHarbour Resources (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) about new drill results showing high-grade uranium mineralization in the company's Moore Flagship Project in Canada's Athabasca Basin.To view the Video Audio, please visit:http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/95942/SYH





Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) is a preeminent uranium and thorium exploration Company with projects located in the prolific Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada which was ranked as the best mining jurisdiction to work in globally by the Fraser Institute in 2017. The Company has been acquiring top tier exploration projects at attractive valuations culminating in five uranium properties totalling approx. 200,000 hectares throughout the Basin. In July 2016, Skyharbour secured an option from Denison Mines (TSE:DML) to acquire a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project, now the flagship project, which hosts the high grade Maverick Zone. The Company is run by a strong management and geological team who are major shareholders with extensive capital markets experience as well as focused uranium exploration expertise in the Basin.



Skyharbour owns 100% of the 35,705 hectare Moore Uranium Project located 42 kilometres northeast of the Key Lake mill, approx. 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project, and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River mine. Unconformity-hosted uranium mineralization was discovered on the property at the Maverick Zone in the early 2000's at relatively shallow depths. Skyharbour has carried out several drill programs with multiple holes intersecting high grade uranium mineralization over the 4km long Maverick corridor. Drill results include 20.8% U3O8 over 1.5m at 264m depth in hole ML-199, 9.12% U3O8 over 1.4m at 278m in hole ML-202 and 5.29% over 2.5m U3O8 at 279m depth in hole ML-200. Hole ML-202 represents a new high-grade discovery and illustrates the strong discovery potential of additional high grade lenses along strike. The Company is planning additional drill programs to expand the known high grade Maverick Zone and to test basement-hosted targets as well as regional targets.



The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.





