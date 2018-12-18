Gratomic Announces Grant of Options

TORONTO, December 18, 2018 - Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" orthe "Company") (TSX-V: GRAT) (FRANKFURT: CB81, WKN: A143MR) announced that it has granted 5,200,000 options to Directors, officers and consultants exercisable at $0.13 with a 5 year term to December 18, 2023.

About Gratomic Inc.

Gratomic Inc. is an advanced materials company focused on mine to market commercialization of graphite products most notably high value graphene based components for a range of mass market products.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact: Arno Brand, Co-CEO +1 416-561-4095 abrand@gratomic.ca

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation ServicesProvider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXVenture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy oraccuracy of this release."

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This newsrelease contains forward-looking statements, which relate to futureevents or future performance and reflect management's currentexpectations and assumptions.Such forward-looking statementsreflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptionsmade by and information currently available to the Company.Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements areneither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks anduncertainties that may cause future results to differ materiallyfrom those expected. These forward-looking statements are made asof the date hereof and, except as required under applicablesecurities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligationto update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.All of the forward-looking statements made in this press releaseare qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made inour filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).

SOURCE: Gratomic Inc.