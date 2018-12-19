Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Kingston Resources Limited: 14m at 17g/t Au in Ginamwamwa Trenching

02:48 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Sydney, Australia - Kingston Resources Ltd. (ASX:KSN) (Kingston or the Company) is pleased to announce further high-grade gold assays in surface geochemistry at the Company's Misima Gold Project (KSN 70%).

Highlights

- Trenching at east Ginamwamwa extends large area of high-grade shallow gold:

o 14m @ 17.0g/t Au with fine visible gold

o 2m @ 140.0g/t Au

o 12m @ 9.68g/t Au

- Structural mapping ongoing in preparation for drill testing in early 2019

Sampling on recent trenches on the eastern side of the Ginamwamwa prospect has encountered grades as high as 140.0g/t Au along strike from visible gold in artisanal workings, as announced in September 2018(see Note below). In the same trench, fine visible gold in quartz was observed in high-grade samples within a 14m zone of mineralisation averaging 17.0g/t Au. Further east of this occurrence and on the same trend, a second trench intersected a zone of 12m @ 9.68g/t Au. Highlights include:

- 14m @ 17.0g/t Au, at surface

o Including 6m @ 33.27g/t Au

- 2m @ 140.0g/t Au, at surface

- 12m @ 9.68g/t Au, at surface

o Incl. 8m @ 14.2g/t Au

Surface mapping is ongoing over the eastern area of Ginamwamwa, and the field team is completing a program of auger sampling over the main mineralised trend to add definition to the surface mineralisation. The Company intends to undertake drill testing in early 2019.

Kingston Resources Ltd. Managing Director, Andrew Corbett said: "Ginamwamwa is continuing to deliver some amazing gold grades near surface. We are seeing bonanza gold grades immediately west of some artisanal workings where we identified gold in veins in September, and 100m further east of that, on the other side of the creek we are seeing more high grades in an intersection of 8m @ 14.2g/t with individual samples up to 39g/t. We are really looking forward to drilling Ginamwamwa in the New Year."

Note: ASX announcement 26/09/2018 "Visible gold at Ginamwamwa"

To view tables and figures, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ZE63H58O



About Kingston Resources Limited:

Kingston (ASX:KSN) is a metals exploration company. Currently the Company's priority is the world-class Misima Gold Project in PNG, which contains a JORC resource of 2.8Moz Au, a production history of over 3.7Moz and outstanding potential for additional resource growth through exploration success. Kingston currently owns 70% of the Misima Gold Project.

In addition, Kingston owns 75% of the Livingstone Gold Project, WA which holds a 50koz resource and is the site of ongoing exploration and a number of high-grade historic intersections.



Source:

Kingston Resources Ltd.



Contact:

Kingston Resources Ltd. T: +61-2-8021-7492 E: info@kingstonresources.com.au WWW: www.kingstonresources.com.au


