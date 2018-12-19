Eramet - Lithium project entering a new stage; HervÃ© MontÃ©gu appointed as Senior Vice President of Lithium

Paris, 19 December 2018, 8:30 am

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet - The Lithium project is entering a new stage; Hervé Montégu appointed as Senior Vice President of Lithium Activities

Metals for tomorrow's energy transition and mobility are central to Eramet's strategy. Key metals include nickel and lithium. Lithium has a variety of applications, including energy storage (rechargeable li-ion batteries), and demand is expected to triple in the coming decade.

As of 1 January, 2019, Hervé Montégu is appointed Senior Vice President of Lithium Activities within the Eramet group.

Since November 2015, Hervé Montégu has been CEO of Comilog, the Group's Gabonese subsidiary.

The new mission entrusted to Hervé Montégu is to develop this new activity. In particular, Eramet owns a lithium deposit of exceptional size in north-western Argentina, located at an altitude of 3,800 m in the province of Salta.

Eramet discovered the Centenario-Ratones deposit in 2012 and has held the mining rights since April 2014. It contains resources estimated at 9 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and should enable increased industrial production of 24,000 tonnes of LCE a year, approximately 10% of the current market, for several decades.

The lithium project is now entering its final preparation phase. The completion of the technical and economic feasibility study is underway to specify the required investment, currently estimated at approximately ?500 million for 24,000 tonnes. An investment decision is scheduled for the first half of 2019 for production to start at end-2021.

In addition to this project, Eramet is studying other development areas in lithium in Chile and Europe.

Commenting on this, Christel Bories, Eramet Chairman and CEO said: "The lithium project in Argentina is central to our strategy and I wish to give it every chance of success. Hervé Montégu has done a remarkable job at the helm of our Gabonese subsidiary. The Group's Executive Committee therefore has every confidence in entrusting him with this new role. We are counting on Hervé to complete this mission with the highest level of operational excellence as well as the highest social and environmental standards."

Calendar

20.02.2019: Publication of 2018 annual results

25.04.2019: Publication of Q1 2019



23.05.2019: Combined General Shareholders' meeting

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet is one of the world's leading producers of:

Manganese and nickel, used to improve the properties of steels, and mineral sands (titanium dioxide and zircon),



Parts and semi-finished products in alloys and high-performance special steels used by industries such as aerospace, power generation, and tooling.

Eramet is also developing activities with strong growth potential, such as lithium extraction and recycling, called to play a key role in the energy transition and the mobility of the future.

The Group employs around 12,600 people in 20 countries.

CONTACT - INVESTORS

Executive VP Strategy and Innovation - Investor Relations

Philippe Gundermann

Tel: +33 1 45 38 42 78

Investor Relations manager

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi

Tel: +33 1 45 38 37 02

CONTACT - PRESS

Image 7

Marie Artzner

Tel: +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73

martzner@image7.fr

For more information: www.Eramet.com

Follow us with the Eramet Finance app:

IOS:

https://itunes.apple.com/fr/app/Eramet-finance/id1115212055?mt=8

Android:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.Eramet.finance





Hervé Montégu appointed as Senior Vice President of Lithium activities

