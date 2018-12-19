Doubleview to Exercise Option to Acquire Red Springs Property

VANCOUVER, December 19, 2018 - Doubleview Capital Corp. ("Doubleview") (TSX-V: DBV, OTC: DBLVF, GER: 1D4) announces that it has entered into an amendment to mineral property option agreement with Farshad Shirvani, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Doubleview, to acquire a 90% interest in the Red Springs Project, British Columbia. Under the terms of the amendment agreement, Doubleview has agreed to issue a total of 1,320,000 common shares of Doubleview (1,188,000 common shares to Mr. Shirvani and 132,000 common shares to Erik Ostensoe) and, in consideration of which, the Company will be released of its obligation to pay $132,000 due under the option agreement. Upon closing of the amendment agreement, the Red Springs Project will be owned by the following persons: Doubleview will own a 90% interest, Mr. Shirvani will own a 9% interest and Mr. Ostensoe will own a 1% interest.

The issuance of the shares to Mr. Shirvani pursuant to the transaction is considered to be a related party transaction subject to Multilateral Instrument 61-101. Doubleview intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 on the basis that participation in the transaction will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

The amendment agreement is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Doubleview Capital Corp.

Doubleview Capital Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange [TSX-V: DBV], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [GER:1D4], [Frankfurt: A1W038]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the–art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

