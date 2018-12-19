Inventus Drilling Extends Mineralization at 007

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2018 - Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) announces it has received the remaining assays for its recent drill program at the 100% owned Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project (“Pardo”) near Sudbury, Ontario. A total of 35 holes at the 007 Zone were completed including 7 step out holes (see Figure 1), which are reported below.



Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Gold Grade (g/t) 007-18-30 8.83 10.1 1.27 0.99 007-18-31 3.25 5.5 2.25 7.89 Including 3.25 4.03 0.78 21.2 007-18-32 4.54 7.7 3.16 2.59 Including 5.31 7.15 1.84 4.14 007-18-33 4.15 8.62 4.47 0.85 Including 5.78 6.38 0.6 3.66

Holes 29 and 34 did not encounter significant values, and hole 35 was not completed. All holes were drilled vertically. Intercept lengths are true thickness. Gold grades are determined by fire assay and gravimetric methods; see note on Technical Information.

The objective of this drill program was to provide drill data for the next phase of bulk sampling and demonstrate continuity of the mineralized conglomerate. The first 28 closely spaced drill holes (released on Nov 22, 2018) delineated a volume of approximately 6,000 tonnes of mineralized material (see the 007 Bulk Sample Outline on Figure 1).

Step out holes 31, 32 and 33 have all demonstrated that the mineralized boulder conglomerate reef extends towards the north under shallow cover. These new holes combined with previous drilling supports our interpretation that a highly enriched mineralized boulder conglomerate reef extends for 350 m North from the 007 Zone.

Click here to view Figure: http://www.inventusmining.com/s/Figure-1-Dec-19.pdf

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal asset is a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project located 65 km northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has 110,301,069 common shares outstanding (123,925,235 shares on a fully diluted basis).

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., Chief Geologist, who has reviewed and approved this news release on behalf of the Company.

Technical Information

The samples in this release were transported in secure sealed bags for preparation and assay by Agat Laboratories located in Mississauga, Ontario. A standard or a blank was inserted every 20 samples or less. The samples reported were crushed in their entirety to 75% passing -10 mesh, with one 1 kg subsamples split and pulverized to 85% passing -200 mesh. Two 50-gram aliquots were taken for fire assay (FA) with an atomic absorption (AA) finish. Results higher than 10 g/t were re-analyzed with a gravimetric finish.

Forward-Looking Statements

