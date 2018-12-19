Alcoa Corporation to Curtail Additional Capacity at Aluminerie de Bécancour Smelter in Canada

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA) today announced that it will immediately begin to curtail half of the one operating potline at the Aluminerie de Bécancour Inc. (ABI) smelter in Québec, Canada.

The Bécancour aluminum smelter, owned by Alcoa (74.95%) and Rio Tinto Alcan Inc. (25.05%), has nameplate capacity of 413,000 metric tons per year, across its three potlines. Two of the facility’s potlines were curtailed on January 11, 2018, after union members rejected a proposed labor agreement for hourly employees.

Since the lockout, ABI’s salaried employees have operated the one potline, performed maintenance, restored stability and improved metal quality. The additional curtailment, however, is necessary to ensure continued safety and maintenance in light of recent retirements and departures. The salaried employees who remain will continue to ensure that the smelter can be ready for a potential restart.

The one operating line has a nameplate capacity of 138,000 metric tons per year, of which 103,000 metric tons represent Alcoa Corp.’s ownership interest. This partial curtailment is expected to be complete by Friday, December 21, 2018.

After extensive negotiations this year, ABI and the union have yet to reach an agreement on key terms to improve productivity and profitability. ABI’s management remains committed to reaching a negotiated agreement.

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate.

