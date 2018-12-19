Aurcana Completes First Tranche of Subscription Receipt Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, Dec. 19, 2018 - Aurcana Corp. (TSX-V: AUN) (“Aurcana” or the “Company”) announces the closing of the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of subscription receipts (the “Subscription Receipts”), pursuant to which the Company sold an aggregate of 5,621,800 Subscription Receipts at a purchase price of $1.00 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $5,621,800. The Offering is being completed in connection with Aurcana’s planned acquisition of Ouray Silver Mines, Inc. (“Ouray”) pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “Arrangement”). Concurrent with and subject to the closing of the Arrangement, which shall include a 1 for 5 consolidation of Aurcana’s outstanding common shares, each Subscription Receipt will automatically convert into a unit (the “Unit”), consisting of one post-consolidation common share (a “Share”), and one warrant exercisable to acquire an additional Share at an exercise price of $1.25 for a period of three years after issuance. The Company has also received subscriptions for an additional 670,200 units sold on a non-brokered private placements basis that will close concurrently with the Arrangement (the “Additional Units”), the Additional Units are priced on the same terms as the Units, and will bring the aggregate gross proceeds raised concurrent with the closing of the Arrangement to $6,292,000 excluding any additional tranches. Further tranches of the Offering may be completed on or before December 21, 2018.



Subject to the receipt of shareholder and court approval of the Arrangement, and the fulfillment or waiver of other conditions precedent to the closing of the Arrangement, it is anticipated that the Arrangement will close on or about December 27, 2018, and that the common shares of Aurcana will recommence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on December 31, 2018.

Aurcana Corp. owns the Shafter-Presidio Silver Project in Texas, US. The Shafter-Presidio Silver Project was put on care and maintenance in December 2013, in part due to depressed silver prices.

