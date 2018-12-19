Results from the Annual Shareholders Meeting and Grant of Stock Options

Rouyn-Noranda, December 19, 2018 - Abcourt Mines Inc. (<< Abcourt >> or the << Corporation >>) (TSX VENTURE: ABI) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on December 14, 2018. The shareholders approved the appointment of Dallaire & Lapointe Inc., Professional Chartered Accountants of Rouyn-Noranda, as auditors of the Corporation and also approved, in percentages varying from 97% to 99% of the voted shares, the election of the following directors: Renaud Hinse, Daniel Adam, Jean-Guy Courtois, Normand Hinse, Francois Mestrallet and Nicole Veilleux.

The Corporation is happy to welcome the two new directors, Daniel Adam and Nicole Veilleux. Ms. Veilleux is a professional chartered accountant with over 30 years of experience in financing, including her experience as auditor with KPMG S.E.N.C.R.L. and as financial analyst for Industries Norbord inc. and Fonds regional de solidarite de l'Abitibi-Temiscamingue. She has served as Vice-President of Finance at Richmont Mines Inc. until the acquisition by Alamos Gold Inc. in 2017; Prior positions held during her 20-year career at Richmont Mines include Controller, Financial Director and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Adam holds a master in geology and a PhD in geology from the University of Lorraine, France, and is a member of the Ordre des geologues du Quebec and the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. M. Adam held the positions of Director of Exploration and then Vice-president, Exploration for Richmont Mines Inc. until its acquisition by Alamos Gold Inc. in 2017. Before that, he worked for BHP Billiton, Selbaie Mines project, for about 20 years, including as Project Geologist, Production Geologist, Superintendent of Operations and Environment Coordinator. The election of theses two highly qualified persons to the Board of Abcourt Mines Inc. will help the latter to realize its objectives of growth and profitability.

At the Board meeting that followed the shareholders meeting, the Board of Directors has appointed Renaud Hinse as Chief Executive Officer, Christine Lefebvre, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer and Julie Godard, Lawyer, as Corporate Secretary. Also, the following directors were appointed on the Audit Committee: Nicole Veilleux (President), Normand Hinse and Francois Mestrallet; Renaud Hinse (President), Normand Hinse and Daniel Adam were appointed on the Environment, Human Resources and Health and Safety Committee.

The Corporation' Board of Directors also granted, as of December 18, 2018, a total number of 800,000 stock options in favor of the two new directors, allowing them to purchase a total of 800,000 Common Shares of the Corporation, at an exercise price of $0.07 per share, for a 5 year period. These options were granted pursuant to the Corporation's Stock Option Plan.

ABOUT ABCOURT MINES INC.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a gold producer and a Canadian exploration company with strategically located properties in northwestern Quebec, Canada. The Elder property has gold resources (2018) and a positive P.E.A. study (2012). Abcourt is focusing on the exploitation of the Elder mine.

The Abcourt-Barvue property has silver-zinc resources (2014). A feasibility study was completed in 2007 by Roche / Genivar. An update is being prepared now.

In 2016, Abcourt acquired the Sleeping Giant mine and mill, located half-way between Amos and Matagami, in Abitibi, Quebec, in the territory covered by the Plan Nord of the Quebec government. The mill has a capacity of 700 to 750 tonnes per day. A NI 43-101 resource estimate was recently filed.

For more information, please contact:

Renaud Hinse, President and CEO T : 819 768-2857 450 446-5511 F : 819 768-5475 450 446-3550 Email: rhinse@abcourt.com Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations Reseau ProMarket Inc., T: (514) 722-2276 x456 Dany.Cenac-Robert@ReseauProMarket.com

