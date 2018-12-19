Social, Environmental and Regulatory Specialist Appointed to the Board

VANCOUVER, December 19, 2018 - Nevada Clean Magnesium, Inc. (TSXV: NVM; Frankfurt-M1V; OTCQB: MLYFF) (the "Company") today announced the addition of Frank Halliday to the board of directors to hold the position of Socioeconomic, Environmental and Permitting Director.

Mr. Halliday is a private consultant located in Surrey, British Columbia with over 20 years of specialized experience spearheading the acquisition of environmental regulatory approvals and social licenses required to develop and operate major projects. This includes leading multiple environmental assessment processes for mining proponents (such as sucessfully permitting a 23,000 tonne per day open pit mine within a 26 month period) and managing large scale upstream oil & gas projects.

Mr. Halliday holds a Masters degree in Environment and Management and recently held the title of "Social, Environmental and Regulatory Approvals Manager" with Teck Resources. In this role, he facilitated collaboration with communities of interest as well as managed environmental baseline data acquisition, environmental impact assessments, drafting of regulatory applications, and receipt of permits for major mining projects.

Edward Lee, Executive Chairman states "Mr. Halliday's skillset and abilities are key to achieving our resource and eventual operational objectives and the associated value delivery for our share holders."

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include that we will conduct and close a private placement and that we can become a a major U.S. producer and distributor of primary, high grade, low cost magnesium metal. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including the Company's dolomite reserves may not be mined because of technical, regulatory, financing or other obstacles, the market price for magnesium may make our resources uneconomic, we may not be able hire and retain skilled employees, and other risks associated with being a mineral exploration and development company. We may not be able to close with interested investors on our intended private placement because of perceived risks or market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

