Detour Gold Announces Board Committee Changes and Commences Search for New CEO

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2018 - Detour Gold Corp. (TSX: DGC) ("Detour Gold" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors has established Board committees that include the new independent Board members who were elected at the Special Meeting held on December 13, 2018. Mr. James Gowans was appointed Chairman of the Board prior to the Special Meeting.

The composition of the Board committees is as follows:

Directors Audit

Committee Corporate

Governance &

Nominating

Committee Corporate

Social

Responsibility

Committee Human

Resources &

Compensation

Committee Technical

Committee James Gowans (Chair)









Alan Edwards Member





Member Andre Falzon Chair



Member

Steven Feldman

Member





Judy Kirk

Member Chair



Chris Robison



Member

Chair Ron Simkus



Member Member Member Dawn Whittaker Member Chair

Member

Bill Williams





Chair Member

On December 13, 2018, the Board accepted the six-week notice given by Michael Kenyon of his resignation as Interim Chief Executive Officer.

The Human Resources & Compensation Committee is proceeding immediately with an international search for a new Chief Executive Officer.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold is an intermediate gold producer in Canada that holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake mine, a long life large-scale open pit operation. Detour Gold's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol DGC.

