First Cobalt Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2018 - First Cobalt Corp. (TSX-V: FCC; ASX: FCC; OTCQX: FTSSF) (the "Company") announces it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulators in the Provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario. When made final or effective, this filling will allow the Company to make offerings of common shares, subscription receipts, warrants or any combination thereof of up to C$20 million during the 25-month period that the base shelf prospectus is effective. The specific terms of any offering of securities, including the use of proceeds from any offering, will be set forth in a shelf prospectus supplement.

First Cobalt has filed this base shelf prospectus in order to provide the Company with greater financial flexibility going forward but has not entered into any agreements or arrangements to authorize or offer any securities at this time. In Canada, the use of a base shelf prospectus is customary practice as it allows companies to undergo applicable Canadian regulatory review process before commencing any offer of securities. The Company has no immediate plans to issue securities under the base shelf prospectus, and indeed may never issue any securities under this prospectus. The terms of any security offer will be made subject to applicable securities laws and depending on the final structure and size of any security offer, the Company may require shareholder approval under the ASX Listing Rules.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

A copy of the preliminary short form base shelf prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and ASX at www.asx.com.au.

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt is a North American pure-play cobalt company whose flagship asset is the Iron Creek Cobalt Project in Idaho, USA, which has Inferred mineral resources of 26.9 million tonnes grading 0.11% cobalt equivalent. The Company's other assets include 50 past-producing mines in the Canadian Cobalt Camp and the only permitted cobalt refinery in North America capable of producing battery materials.

On behalf of First Cobalt Corp.

Trent Mell

President & Chief Executive Officer

The base shelf prospectus is not a disclosure document under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) and has not been lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Estimates of Resources

Readers are cautioned that mineral resources are not economic mineral reserves and that the economic viability of resources that are not mineral reserves has not been demonstrated. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by geology, environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues. The mineral resource estimate is classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum's "2014 CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies or economic studies except for Preliminary Economic Assessment as defined under NI 43-101. Readers are cautioned not to assume that further work on the stated resources will lead to mineral reserves that can be mined economically. An Inferred Mineral Resource as defined by the CIM Standing Committee is "that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration."

SOURCE First Cobalt Corp.