American Manganese Inc. Announces $80,000 Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

SURREY,BC / ACCESSWIRE / December19, 2018 / American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") ispleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placementfor gross proceeds of up to $80,000 by way of a flow-through unit offering at aprice of $0.20 per unit (the "Offering").Each unit will consist of one flow-through common share of AMY and onewarrant.Each warrant will beexercisable for one common share at a price of $0.30 per common share for aperiod of two years from the date of closing of the Offering.

The proceedswill be used to fund exploration of the Company's Canadian mineral properties.

All securitiesissued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to resale restrictions for aperiod of four months from the closing date. This Offering is subject to theapproval of the regulatory authorities and finders' fees may be paid inaccordance with the TSX Venture Exchange policies.

AboutAmerican Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metal companywith a patent pending process for the recovery of metals from lithium-ionbatteries such as cobalt, lithium, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. Using anovel combination of reagents and unit operations, AMY can provide 100%extraction of cathode metals at battery grade purity. American Manganese Inc..aims to capitalize on its patent pending technology and proprietary know-how tobecome the industry leader in recycling spent electric vehicle lithium-ionbatteries (Please see the Company's July 25, 2018 Business Plan for furtherdetails).

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

LarryW. Reaugh

Presidentand Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778.574.4444Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com

