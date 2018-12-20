Argent Minerals Limited: Directors and Management Investment

Sydney, Australia - Argent Minerals Ltd. (ASX:ARD) (Argent, or the Company) is pleased to report that the Directors and senior management have invested $83,500 in the Company in relation to the Entitlements Issue that closed at 5pm (WST) on 13 November 2018.A total of $627,721 before costs has been received to date in relation to the Entitlements Issue, of which $505,827 (80.6%) has been contributed by the top 20 shareholders (Top 20), Directors and senior management of Argent.As at the close of trading on 19 December 2018 the Top 20 hold 42.10% of the Company, up from 38.3% on 3 September 2018 as announced in the 2018 Annual Report to Shareholders.The relevant 3B and 3Y Appendices are attached.To view the release, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/XN22E46Q





About Argent Minerals Limited:



Argent Minerals Ltd. (ASX:ARD) is an Australian publicly listed company with a 100% interest in a silver/gold project at Kempfield NSW. Work is underway on the preparation of an EIS and a feasibility study for the first stage of the project which will involve heap leaching some 8.8 million tonnes of mainly oxide and transitional material to produce over 9.5 million ounces of silver and 15,000 ounces of gold over a 5 year mine life. Argent is also earning up to a 70% interest in two other NSW projects - gold at West Wyalong and base metals at Sunny Corner.





Source:



Argent Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

David Busch Chief Executive Officer Argent Minerals Ltd. M: +61-415-613-800 E: david.busch@argentminerals.com.au