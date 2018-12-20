Randgold Resources Ld - Holding(s) in Company

JERSEY, December 20, 2018 -

TR-1:NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES

NOTIFICATIONOF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a.Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to whichvoting rights are attachedii: Randgold Resources Ltd. 1b.Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer(please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer X 2. Reasonfor the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Detailsof person subject to the notification obligationiv Name BlackRock, Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA 4. Fullname of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date onwhich the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 18/12/2018 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 19/12/2018 7. Totalpositions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 6.94% 9.77% 16.71% 95,246,378 Position of previous notification (if

applicable) 6.03% 10.57% 16.60% 8.Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which thethreshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Votingrights attached to shares Class/typeof

shares ISIN code (if possible) Number ofvoting rightsix % ofvoting rights Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) GB00B01C3S32 6,613,556 6.94% SUBTOTAL8. A 6,613,556 6.94% B 1:Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC(DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type offinancial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number ofvoting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted. % ofvoting rights Securities Lending 615,497 0.64% American Depository Receipt 8,691,048 9.12% SUBTOTAL8. B 1 9,306,545 9.77% B 2:Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b)of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type offinancial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physicalor cash

settlementxii Number ofvoting rights % ofvoting rights SUBTOTAL8.B.2 9.Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add additional rows as necessary) X Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher thanthe notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments ifit equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than thenotifiable threshold BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. BlackRock Fund Advisors BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. BlackRock Advisors, LLC BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock HK Holdco Limited BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l. BlackRock Trident Holding Company Limited BlackRock Japan Holdings GK BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Cayman West Bay FInco Ltd. BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock Finance Europe Limited BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 1.92% 8.11% 10.04% BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Cayman West Bay FInco Ltd. BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock Finance Europe Limited BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited BlackRock, Inc. Trident Merger, LLC BlackRock Investment Management, LLC BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock HK Holdco Limited BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Canada Holdings LP BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Cayman West Bay FInco Ltd. BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock Finance Europe Limited BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Cayman West Bay FInco Ltd. BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock International Limited BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock (Singapore) Limited BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Cayman West Bay FInco Ltd. BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock Finance Europe Limited BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 10. Incase of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11.Additional informationxvi BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

James Michael

020 7743 3650 Place ofcompletion 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. Date ofcompletion 19 December, 2018

