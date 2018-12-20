Euromax Announces Debenture Extension

VANCOUVER, Dec. 20 2018 /CNW/ - Euromax Resources Ltd., (TSX: EOX; OTCQB: EOXFF) ("Euromax" or the "Company"), announces that the Company has obtained agreements from each of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development ("EBRD") and CC Ilovitza Limited ("CCC"), an affiliate of Consolidated Contractors Company Group, to extend the maturity date of EBRD's and CCC's previously issued convertible debentures in the aggregate principal amounts of USD$5,000,000 and CAD$5,200,000, respectively, from December 31, 2018, to February 28, 2019.
About Euromax Resources Ltd.
Euromax is a minerals development company whose corporate strategy is centered on the development of the Ilovica-Shtuka Project, the company's core copper development project located in Macedonia. Euromax, through its local subsidiaries, has been involved in the exploration and development of a number projects in south-eastern Europe since January 2011.
SOURCE Euromax Resources
Contact please visit www.euromaxresources.com or contact: Varshan Gokool, President & CEO, +44 203 918 5161, vgokool@euromaxresources.co.uk; Martina Kostovska, Communications Manager, +389 2 3 220 998, mkostovska@euromaxresources.mk
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!