Euromax Announces Debenture Extension

VANCOUVER, Dec. 20 2018 /CNW/ - Euromax Resources Ltd., (TSX: EOX; OTCQB: EOXFF) ("Euromax" or the "Company"), announces that the Company has obtained agreements from each of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development ("EBRD") and CC Ilovitza Limited ("CCC"), an affiliate of Consolidated Contractors Company Group, to extend the maturity date of EBRD's and CCC's previously issued convertible debentures in the aggregate principal amounts of USD$5,000,000 and CAD$5,200,000, respectively, from December 31, 2018, to February 28, 2019.

About Euromax Resources Ltd.

Euromax is a minerals development company whose corporate strategy is centered on the development of the Ilovica-Shtuka Project, the company's core copper development project located in Macedonia. Euromax, through its local subsidiaries, has been involved in the exploration and development of a number projects in south-eastern Europe since January 2011.

SOURCE Euromax Resources