Western Atlas Resources appoints David Laing as Corporate Development and Technical Advisor

VANCOUVER, Dec. 20, 2018 - Western Atlas Resources Inc. (“Western Atlas” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WA), is pleased to announce that it has appointed David Laing as Corporate Development and Technical Advisor.



Most recently Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Equinox Gold, David is a mining engineer with an extensive experience in the mining and banking industries including mining construction and operations, engineering studies, mining finance, investor relations, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate development. Prior to Equinox Gold, David was the COO of True Gold Mining which developed a gold heap leaching operation in West Africa and COO and Executive VP of Quintana Resources Capital, a base metals streaming company. He was also one of the original executives of Endeavour Mining, a gold producer in West Africa. David currently serves as Director of several publicly listed companies including Fortuna Silver Mines and Sandspring Resources. Prior to these recent roles, David held senior positions in investment banking and debt advisory at Endeavour Financial, Standard Bank in New York, technical consulting at MRDI in California, the Refugio Project at Bema Gold Corp., and has held various roles at Billiton with operations in Peru, South Africa, and northern Chile.

“I am very pleased to announce the appointment of David Laing,” said Fabio Capponi, Chief Executive Officer of Western Atlas. “David has an exceptional and successful background and his appointment is a strong testament to our company’s vision. David brings extensive experience in global resources and mining capital markets. I look forward to working with David on developing and implementing Western Atlas’s future growth strategy.”

About Western Atlas

The Company is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WA. Western Atlas is focused on the acquisition and development of scalable precious metals projects in premier mining jurisdictions. Western Atlas’s wholly-owned subsidiary, 5530 Nunavut Inc., which was incorporated under the laws of Nunavut, and registered under the Business Corporations Act (Northwest Territories) on November 24, 2016, holds its interest in the Meadowbank and the Committee Bay mineral properties located in Nunavut, Canada.

