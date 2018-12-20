Metalla Closes Royalty Acquisition on Pan American Silver Property

TSXV: MTA

VANCOUVER, Dec. 20, 2018 - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (TSXV:MTA) (OTCQX:MTAFF) (FRANKFURT:X9CP) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 11, 2018, it has completed its acquisition of the 1.5% net smelter return royalty on the Cap-Oeste Sur East ("COSE") property located in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina from Patagonia Gold S.A. (the "Seller"). The Royalty was acquired pursuant to a royalty purchase agreement dated December 7, 2018 (the "Agreement") under which a wholly-owned Argentinian subsidiary of Metalla ("Metalla Argentina") and the Seller have entered into an assignment and assumption agreement for the purpose of transferring the Royalty from the Seller to Metalla Argentina.

The Agreement also includes a right of first refusal in favour of Metalla to acquire a future net smelter returns royalty that may be granted by, or received by, the Seller (or an affiliate) on its Cap-Oeste mine.

