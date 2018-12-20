Atlanta Gold Announces Change to Its Board and Management and AGC Evidentiary Hearing

Toronto, December 20, 2018 - Atlanta Gold Inc. (TSXV: ATG) (OTC Pink: ATLDF) (the "Company") announces that its board of directors has accepted the resignation of Mr. Russell as interim President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company for personal reasons. Allan Folk, Chairman, said: "The board and staff thank David for the meaningful contributions that he has made, and we wish him well in his new endeavors."

The Company also announced that an evidentiary hearing has been scheduled for January 9, 2019 in respect of the Idaho Court's previous order so as to determine whether Atlanta Gold Corporation's (the Company's fully owned subsidiary) ("AGC") water treatment system is in substantial compliance with the NPDES permit. If the Court determines that substantial compliance has not been achieved, AGC will be subject to a US$251,000 fine and possibly additional sanctions.

About the Company

Atlanta Gold Inc. holds through its 100% owned subsidiary, Atlanta Gold Corporation ("AGC"), leases, options or ownership interests in its Atlanta properties which comprise approximately 2,159 acres (8.74 square kilometres) located 90 air kilometers east of Boise, in Elmore County, Idaho. A long history of mining makes Atlanta very suitable for development of new mining projects. The Company is focused on advancing its core asset, Atlanta, towards mine development and production.

The Company is also focused on advancing its exploration and processing methods on the Neal Property, which is located approximately 15 miles from Boise, Idaho and comprises approximately 192 acres (0.78 square kilometres). The Neal Property's geology is similar to that of the Atlanta Project and it provides the Company with all-season access to further refine the processing equipment and procedures. AGC holds a five-year lease on the Neal Property and has staked an additional seven contiguous claims on public land that was open to mineral entry.

