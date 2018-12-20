Vanadium One Annual General Meeting Results

TORONTO, December 20, 2018 - Vanadium One Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: VONE), is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders (the "AGM"). The Company held its AGM on December 18, 2018, in Toronto.

This year's AGM was highlighted by the election of a strong slate of Directors. The Company welcomes Mark Brennan, Martin Walter, John Priestner, Victor Dario, Mitchell Kidd, Pierre-Jean Lafleur and Casper Groenewald to its Board of Directors, with each elected Director receiving 94% of the total votes cast at the AGM. This strong Board of Directors will help bring the Company's Mont Sorcier iron concentrate project through the development process.

Other important aspects of the AGM included fixing the number of Directors at seven (7), approval of Wasserman Ramsay as the Auditor for the Company, approval of a Company name change if deemed desirable by the Board of Directors and the approval of the current stock option plan.

About Vanadium One Energy Corp.:

Vanadium One Energy Corp. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is focused on advancing the Mont Sorcier, Vanadium-rich, Magnetite Project, in Chibougamau, Quebec. The goal is to define the extent of this resource and demonstrate its economic viability.

