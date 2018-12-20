Iconic Receives Metallurgical Testing Update from St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. for Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, Nevada

Vancouver, December 20, 2018 - Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTC Pink: BVTEF) (FSE: YQGB) ("Company" or "Iconic") has received an update from St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. ("St-Georges") regarding further metallurgical testing of Bonnie Claire lithium bearing sediments. See St-Georges News Release dated December 20, 2018, which describes the increase in lithium concentration using mechanical separation and selective leaching of other elements from the lithium-rich sediments.

It is anticipated that a full report will be received from St-Georges in January 2019, which will allow a determination of the potential positive impact on their processing methodology at Bonnie Claire. The report is expected to contain Li recoveries, economics and pilot plant parameters.

The Bonnie Claire Lithium Property Characteristics:

The Property is located within Sarcobatus Valley that is approximately 30 km (19 miles) long and 20 km (12 miles) wide. Quartz-rich volcanic tuffs, that contain anomalous amounts of lithium, occur within and adjacent to the valley. Geochemical analysis of the local salt flats has yielded lithium values up to 340 ppm. The gravity low within the valley is 20 km (12 miles) long, and the current estimates of depth to basement rocks range from 600 to 1,200 meters (2,000 to 4,000 feet). The current claim block covers an area of 35 km2 (13.5 mi2) with potential to be underlain by lithium-rich sediments.

Forward Statement: This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Iconic expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.