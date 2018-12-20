Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. - Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, Dec. 20, 2018 - Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. (the "Company" or "Mineral Hill") wishes to announce that at its Annual General Meeting held on December 18, 2018 (the "AGM"), Messrs. Rafael Pinedo, Grant Hendrickson, Andrew von Kursell, Eric Peter-Kaiser, Milo Filgas and Dieter Peter were re-elected as directors and Davidson & Company LLP was re-appointed as the Company's auditors.

The Board of Directors appointed the following officers, committees and committee members:

Officers

President & CEO Dieter Peter Interim Chief Financial Officer Andrew von Kursell Interim Corporate Secretary Eric Peter Kaiser

Audit Committee Andrew von Kursell Rafael Pinedo Milo Filgas Exploration Committee Rafael Pinedo Grant Hendrickson Andrew von Kursell

The Board of Directors also decided that at this point the full Board will take on the responsibilities of the Human Resource & Corporate Governance Committee, as well as the Environmental & Safety Committee.

The Board Members and determined further that the members of the established Advisory Committee and Directors of its in Oklahoma registered subsidiary "MHI Energy LLC" will be nominated at a later stage concurrent with the transfer of selected Oil & Gas leases acquired earlier this year.

The Company also postponed the issuance of incentive stock options to its officers, directors and employees to one of its first board meetings in the new year.

