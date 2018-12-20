Westminster Resources Ltd. Announces Executive Change and Peru Property Update

Vancouver, December 20, 2018 - Westminster Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WMR) (the "Company" or "Westminster") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jason Cubitt as the new Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective immediately. The Company has accepted the resignation of Mr. Glen Indra as its President, CEO and Director and wishes to thank Glen for his years of service to Westminster.

Westminster is further pleased to announce that all preparatory permits and licenses have been granted pursuant to the acquisition of the strategic copper properties in Peru (see press release dated July 17, 2018) and it is now awaiting final notice from the Peruvian Public Registry of the transfer of licenses from Latin Resources Ltd.'s subsidiary to Westminster's Peruvian subsidiary.

Says Mr. Cubitt, "Closing the Peruvian transaction has been a long and arduous process but we're heartened to be at its conclusion and look forward to beginning the 2019 calendar year with a clear road ahead to developing this strategic land base." He continues, "While delays and market headwinds have taken a toll on Westminster's share price, Management remains confident that the investment in this package of properties in southwest Peru will form the basis of a valuable copper land bank in this world-class mining district, and reward shareholders for their patience."

Mr. Cubitt has 25 years of experience working with resource companies in various capacities as founder, senior manager, and institutional investor. Mr. Cubitt has been a director of Westminster since August 2017. He is also a director of Discovery Harbour Resources Corp.

About Westminster Resources Ltd.

Westminster Resources is a Latin American focused mining exploration company. The Company has recently acquired a 100% interest in a package of highly prospective copper properties in southern Peru. These properties total over 36,000 hectares within the country's prolific coastal copper belt-source of nearly half of Peru's copper production. Prior work has identified both porphyry and IOCG style mineralization. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the 18,000-hectare El Cobre property in Sonora, Mexico, prospective for world-class epithermal and copper-gold porphyry systems.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Westminster Resources Ltd.

"Jason Cubitt"

Jason Cubitt

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information regarding Westminster Resources Ltd., please call 604‐608-0400 or Toll Free: 1‐877‐608‐0007.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

This news release may contain forward‐looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward‐ looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward‐ looking information. Forward‐looking information in this news release may include, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward‐looking information include, but are not limited to, those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward‐looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.