Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Imperial Mining Announces First Tranche Closing of Private Placement

20.12.2018  |  GlobeNewswire

MONTREAL, Dec. 20, 2018 - Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("Imperial" or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: IPG) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of 9,003,890 common shares (each a “Share”) in the capital of the Corporation, issued on a “flow-though” basis, of a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of $810,350. This tranche is part of a total Offering of up to 16,666,666 Shares on a “flow-though” basis at a price of $0.09 per Share for total aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000.

The Company anticipates closing of the final tranche of the Offering on or about December 31, 2018.

The Corporation will use the proceeds of the Offering for exploration work on its properties.

In connection with this first tranche of the Offering, the Corporation paid finders’ fees totaling $50,000 cash and issued 305,556 Share purchase warrants of the Corporation, each entitling to acquire one (1) Share until June 20, 2020 at an exercise price of $0.11 per Share.

All securities issued pursuant to this tranche of the Offering are subject to the applicable statutory hold period ending April 21, 2019. The Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.

Imperial is a new Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its copper-zinc, gold and technology metals properties in Québec. Imperial is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as “IPG” and is led by an experienced team of mineral exploration and development professionals with a strong track record of mineral deposit discovery in numerous metal commodities.

For further information please contact:

Peter J. Cashin
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +1 (514) 360-0571
Email: info@imperialmgp.com
URL: www.imperialmgp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Imperial Mining Group Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.imperialmgp.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap