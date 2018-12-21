Aldridge Announces Closing of Plan of Arrangement

www.aldridgeminerals.ca

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2018 - Aldridge Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: AGM) ("Aldridge" or the "Company") today announced that that all conditions to the acquisition of Aldridge have been satisfied and that the plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving Virtus Mining Ltd. ("Virtus") and Virtus Mining Acquisition Corp. has closed on the terms previously announced on September 18, 2018. Virtus is a company that has been established with Metallurgium Investment Limited and Trafigura Ventures V B.V. as shareholders.

The transaction was completed by way of a court approved Arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act. Under the Arrangement, each holder of Aldridge common shares other than Virtus received $0.10 in cash and each outstanding stock option of Aldridge was cancelled at the effective time of the Arrangement for a cash payment of $0.005 per option.

It is anticipated that the Aldridge common shares will cease to be traded on the TSX Venture Exchange on or before December 27, 2018 and thereafter Aldridge will make application to cease to be a reporting issuer in all applicable jurisdictions of Canada.

In connection with the Arrangement, Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP acted as legal counsel to Virtus, McCarthy Tétrault LLP acted as legal counsel to Aldridge and Pilot Law LLP acted as legal counsel to the Special Committee to the Board of Directors of Aldridge.

Complete details of the Arrangement are set out in the Arrangement Agreement which is available on SEDAR under Aldridge's profile at www.sedar.com.

