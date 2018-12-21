Kerr Mines Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2018 - Kerr Mines Inc. (TSX: KER, OTC: KERMF, FRA: 7AZ1) (“Kerr” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented in its management information circular at the annual meeting (the “Meeting”) held on December 20, 2018. A total of 58,273,657 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 22.78% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares and voting results are as follows:



Election of Directors Outcome Votes For Votes Withheld Fahad Al Tamimi Carried 50,569,877

99.841% 80,453

0.159% Claudio Ciavarella Carried 50,567,921

99.837% 82,409

0.163% Martin Kostuik Carried 50,570,927

99.843% 79,403

0.157% Peter Damouni Carried 50,570,461

99.842% 79,869

0.158% Ayman Arekat Carried 50,570,732

99.843% 79,598

0.157% James McVicar Carried 50,570,644

99.843% 79,686

0.157% APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS Carried 57,501,979

98.676% 771,373

1.324% STOCK OPTION PLAN APPROVAL Carried 49,579,322

97.885% 1,071,008

2.115%

About Kerr Mines Inc.

Kerr Mines is an Emerging American Gold Producer currently advancing the 100% owned, fully permitted past-producing Copperstone Mine project to production. Copperstone is a high-grade gold project located along a detachment fault mineral belt in mining-friendly Arizona. This gold project in Arizona demonstrates tremendous exploration potential targeting multi-million ounce prospects within a 4,775 hectare (11,800 acres) land package.

PDF Version of 43-101 technical report available:

http://kerrmines.com/wp-content/uploads/KerrCopperstone_PFS_43-101.pdf

YouTube: Copperstone Gold Mine KER:TSX 3 min. Investor Tour Video

For further information contact:

Claudio Ciavarella

Chief Executive Officer

cciavarella@kerrmines.com

416-855-9305

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including current expectations on the timing of the commencement of production and the rate of production, if commenced. These forward-looking statements entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations, are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in such statements. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of the Canadian economy; the price of gold; operational, funding, and liquidity risks; the degree to which mineral resource estimates are reflective of actual mineral resources; and the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable are present; the risks and hazards associated with underground operations. Risks and uncertainties about Kerr Mines’ business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials, including its annual information form and MD&A, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at www.sedar.com and readers are urged to read these materials. Kerr Mines assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements unless required by law. Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and no stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.



