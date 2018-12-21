Pacific Ridge Announces Amended Fyre Lake Terms

Vancouver, December 21, 2018 - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") announces that it has agreed to amended payment terms to its agreement with BMC Minerals (No. 1) Ltd. ("BMC") for the option to purchase Pacific Ridge's Fyre Lake property, Yukon, as originally announced by the Company on December 28, 2016. The final payment to Pacific Ridge of $2.42 million, due on the second anniversary of the closing of the original agreement (January 16, 2019), will now be made in two tranches, with $1.2 million payable by December 31, 2018 and the remaining $1.22 million due upon BMC obtaining production financing for its Kudz Ze Kayah project, but in any event no later than December 31, 2020. BMC will also pay $75,000 to Pacific Ridge every six months, commencing June 30, 2019, until the final tranche has been paid. All other terms and conditions of the agreement remain the same, including the bonus payment of $1,000,000 that is due if and when BMC's Kudz Ze Kayah property has reached commercial production for one year.

About Pacific Ridge

Pacific Ridge has assembled a portfolio of highly-prospective gold and base metal projects located in the Yukon and British Columbia, where its board and management team have a track record of success. Its holdings include the Mariposa, Eureka Dome and Gold Cap gold exploration projects in the Klondike-White Gold District, RC Gold in the Tintina Gold Belt, Fyre Lake in the Finlayson District and Spius Cu-Mo-Au porphyry and TL Zinc in southern British Columbia.

About BMC Minerals

BMC MINERALS (NO. 1) LTD (BMC Minerals) is a 100% owned subsidiary of BMC (UK) LIMITED (BMC) a private UK-based resources development company engaged in the assessment, acquisition and development of base metals projects which have robust economics and deliver long term positive benefits to the local communities within which they operate.

BMC Minerals is currently developing the Kudz Ze Kayah project in south east Yukon, Canada. The project is expected to operate for a minimum of 10 years producing high grade zinc, copper and lead concentrates with significant gold and silver credits. The project is progressing through the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Board assessment process with production scheduled for 2021.

