Alexandria Announces Receipt of Statement of Claim and Intention to Counterclaim

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2018 - Alexandria Minerals Corp. (TSX-V:AZX) (OTCQB:ALXDF) (Frankfurt:A9D) (“AZX” or the “Company”) announced today that it has received a Statement of Claim filed by Eric Owens with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.



For reasons described in the Company’s March 28, 2018 press release, among others, the Company believes that the allegations made in the Statement of Claim are entirely without merit.

http://www.azx.ca/alexandria-minerals-sets-the-record-straight-on-eric-owens-termination-and-unauthorized-financing-scheme/

The Company intends to vigorously defend the action and file a counterclaim against Mr. Owens.

About Alexandria Minerals Corporation

Alexandria Minerals Corp. is a Toronto-based junior gold exploration and development company with its strategic property located in the world-class mining district of Val d’Or, Quebec. Alexandria’s focus is on its flagship property, the large Cadillac Break Property package in Val d’Or, which hosts important, near-surface, gold resources along the prolific, gold-producing Cadillac Break, all of which have significant growth potential.

WARNING: This News Release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of up-coming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Alexandria Minerals Corp. relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.