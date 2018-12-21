Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Directors' and PDMR's Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, December 21, 2018 - Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company") (LSE: APF, TSX: APY) announces that it received notification of the following transactions by Mr. Robert Stan, Non-Executive Director of the Company, and Mr. Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer and persons closely associated with Mr. Flynn, on 20 December 2018 and 21 December 2018 respectively.

On 20 December 2018, an entity in which Mr. Stan has a beneficial interest, acquired 13,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of approximately 138p per Share.

On 21 December 2018, Mr. Flynn and his wife, Mrs. Louise Flynn, reinvested previously received dividends from the Company and acquired 125 Shares and 19 Shares respectively, at a price of approximately 138p per share.

All transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Stan is 226,015 Shares and the total beneficial holding of Mr. Flynn and persons closely associated is 30,526 Shares representing 0.12% and 0.02% respectively, of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Robert Stan 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Non-Executive Director b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 138.0578p 13,000 d. Aggregated information • Aggregated volume • Price 13,000 138.0578p e. Date of the transaction 20 December 2018 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Kevin Flynn 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Chief Financial Officer b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 137.57p 125 d. Aggregated information • Aggregated volume • Price 125 137.57p e. Date of the transaction 21 December 2018 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Louise Flynn 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Person closely associated with Mr. Kevin Flynn b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Acquisition Price(s) Volume(s) 137.58p 19 d. Aggregated information • Aggregated volume • Price 19 137.58p e. Date of the transaction 21 December 2018 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty company. The Company's strategy is to develop a leading international diversified royalty company with a portfolio centred on base metals and bulk materials, focusing on accelerating income growth mainly through acquiring royalties on projects that are currently cash flow generating or are expected to be within the next 24 months, as well as investment in earlier stage royalties. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties to shareholders as dividends.

