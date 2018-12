Monarques Gold Corporation Opens the Market

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2018 - Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and Chief Executive Officer, Monarques Gold Corp. (MQR), joined Rob Peterman, Vice-President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. Monarques Gold is an emerging gold mining company focused on pursuing growth through its portfolio of projects in the Abitibi mining camp in Quebec, Canada. Monarques Gold Corp. graduated and commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on November 15, 2018.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited